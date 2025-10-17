Aaron Glenn Loosely Compares Jets QB To Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson
The New York Jets have struggled a lot this season and a lot of the blame has been pushed onto quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields recently came under fire for holding onto the football too long after he was sacked nine times in Week 6. Fields typically struggles to read defense and make decisions while in the pocket, which leads to these sacks.
But head coach Aaron Glenn has come to his quarterback's defense a lot this season. He did so again on Friday, even going as far as to compare Fields to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
"I know that's a huge topic that everyone talks about, but there's a lot that goes into that. When you look at the time he gets the ball out, some of those have been his best games, when he's holding the ball three seconds or what not," Glenn said on Friday. "That's who he is. Sometimes it's play calls, the way he sees things. I'm not sitting here saying he doesn't need to get the ball out - there's some quick game where the ball needs to come out. You work on those in practice. There's also an element of, we know who that player is.
Aaron Glenn compares Justin Fields to MVP quarterbacks
You look at Lamar [Jackson], his numbers getting the ball out is higher than Justin's. Josh Allen's numbers are higher than Justin's. I think everybody tends to see who those guys are and understand that. For some reason, they don't understand Justin. I'm not sitting here saying that there aren't some times when he needs to get the ball out. He knows that, he articulated that to you guys. We're going to continue to work on that as much as we can."
Glenn has a point here, though it's a small one. Fields plays the game very similarly to Jackson and Allen. Sometimes Fields flashes the incredible ability to make plays, much like the two aforementioned MVP winners.
But Allen and Jackson don't struggle to process plays. They hold the ball too long when they're looking to make a play after the receivers were covered. Fields holds the ball too long when he can't get through his reads fast enough.
Along with that, Allen and Jackson are winning MVP awards. Fields isn't. It's impossible to closely compare these three, though they all hold the ball for awhile in the pocket.
More NFL: Jets Announce Crushing Garrett Wilson Injury Update Ahead Of Week 7