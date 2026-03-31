Aaron Glenn Points to 1 Jets Player Poised for a 2026 Leap

Unfortunately, we're still months away from real action out on the football field, but it's never too early to start to get excited about a season.

The New York Jets had a season to forget in 2025, but the franchise has done a good job adding talent to the roster this offseason and plugging up some of the roster holes. Geno Smith raises the floor of the quarterback room. Joseph Ossai, Demario Davis, David Onyemata and T'Vondre Sweat are going to help the pass rush out. Nahshon Wright is an intriguing, ball hawk who will come in and help to replace Sauce Gardner. Also, Minkah Fitzpatrick is a massive pickup for the safety room. Overall, the Jets have been busy and have had a great offseason so far.

There's a lot of excitement around some of the new guys for the franchise, but there are internal pieces the fanbase should be fired up about. New York had a solid 2025 draft class led by offensive tackle Armand Membou and tight end Mason Taylor. On Tuesday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked who is flying under the radar right now and he took it as an opportunity to share how excited he is about Taylor.

The Jets tight end is someone to watch

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (85) makes a catch against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"I don't think he's flying under the radar, but I'm really looking forward to seeing what [Mason Taylor] does this year," Glenn said. "I think Mason is going to have a Hell of a year. I really do. Because there are some things that we talked about. There are things I talked to his dad about when we were in Miami working those guys out that you're going to see him take another step. So, I'm excited about that player."

Taylor was good as a rookie for New York. He had 44 catches for 369 yards and one touchdown in 13 games played. That's a pace of 58 catches and 483 yards if he were able to play in all 17 games. Now, of course, that wasn't the case, but it goes to show what type of pace he was on as a rookie. If he can stay healthy in 2026, he should be even better, especially with Geno Smith under center.

If he could get into the 600-plus yard range in 2026, that would be massive for New York. Tyler Conklin was the last Jets tight end to top 600 yards back in 2023. If Taylor could get to that level in 2026, it would take some pressure off Garrett Wilson and the passing attack as a whole.