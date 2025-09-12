Aaron Glenn Reveals Sauce Gardner's Injury Status For Jets-Bills Game
The New York Jets dropped a crushing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. The Jets' defense was gashed for 34 points and four touchdowns through the air against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers.
The Jets' defense struggled from start to finish in the contest, but superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner was as advertised, if not better. Gardner locked down star wide receiver DK Metcalf for most of the game.
But Gardner's status for Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills recently came into question after he popped up on the injury report as a limited participant at Thursday's practice with a groin injury. This was cause for concern in New York, as Josh Allen is already a scary quarterback to face. Missing Gardner could put the Jets' backs against the wall.
On Friday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced that Gardner is expected to play against the Bills in Week 2, despite the fact that he's going to be limited in practice on Friday.
Sauce Gardner expected to play in Week 2
Gardner's value to the Jets is even higher now after losing DJ Reed in free agency last offseason. The Jets signed Brandon Stephens to replace Reed. Stephens was horrible in Week 1, posting one of the worst games in the league during the week.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently called Stephens one of the biggest losers of Week 1.
"The same can’t be said for the Jets’ other big free-agent signing, Brandon Stephens. The former Ravens cornerback was a disaster in his debut, looking every bit like the player who ranked among the worst at his position in Baltimore," Fried wrote. "Stephens was targeted a whopping seven times, allowing five catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns. He was also flagged for a defensive pass interference penalty and allowed a 136.9 NFL passer rating when targeted."
With Stephens struggling so much in Week 1, the Jets needed Gardner to be available in Week 2. Although he might be limited at practice leading up to the game, Gardner is expected to play, which should provide Stephens with some additional protection.
The Jets will need everything to go perfectly in order to upset the Bills in Week 2. Having Gardner on the field is a step in the right direction.