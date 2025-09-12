New York Jets WR Gets Concerning Injury Update
The New York Jets made a lot of moves in the offseason. Most of these moves looked to upgrade the offense, but let's take a look back at some of their bigger moves from the summer.
The Jets added Darren Mougey as their new general manager and Aaron Glenn as their new head coach. But the biggest move they made was with their roster. The team cut ties with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a shocking move that left New York without a quarterback. Shortly after this decision, the Jets signed Justin Fields to replace the veteran.
The Jets also opted to cut ties with veteran wide receiver Davante Adams, but this decision left the team with a very depleted wide receiver room. The team would add Arian Smith in the draft, but they wouldn't do much else to boost Fields' receiving core ahead of Week 1.
But the Jets' struggling wide receiver room might be without one of its top talents in Week 2 following Thursday's injury report.
Jets may need to use Allen Lazard after Josh Reynolds injury update
On Thursday, Jets wide receiver Josh Reynolds missed practice with a hamstring injury. Reynolds is one of the top wideouts on the Jets' roster, and he was one of only three wide receivers to catch a pass in the Jets' Week 1 loss to the Steelers. Reynolds finished the game with two catches for 18 yards. He was targeted three times.
If Reynolds misses Week 2, the Jets may be forced to turn to Allen Lazard on the active roster after making him a healthy scratch in Week 1. Lazard was scratched because he's the wide receiver No. 4 or No. 5 on the roster, and he doesn't play special teams.
But after Xavier Gipson was cut and Reynolds is fighting this injury, Lazard could quickly become an important piece of the offense.
The Jets need to bolster their wide receiver room in the coming weeks, regardless of Reynolds' health going forward. A trade could be on the horizon in New York.
More NFL: Jets Receive Concerning Sauce Gardner Injury News Ahead Of Week 2