Aaron Glenn's Justin Fields Message For Jets-Dolphins Week 4
The New York Jets were without the services of their starting quarterback in Week 3 action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
New York ended up losing 29-27 after a furious comeback in the second half of the matchup came up just short. Now, the Jets will get Fields back after missing the matchup due to a concussion he suffered Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.
The Jets officially announced that Fields was returning on Saturday shutting down any of the wild drama of the week about the quarterback position.
Fortunately, the Jets starter was able to work through the concussion protocol and get back on the field ahead of the team's Monday Night Football matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Both the Jets and the Dolphins are 0-3 on the season. An 0-4 start to a season is nearly-devastating for a team's chance of making the playoffs, although it's not a guarantee.
The New York Jets are getting Justin Fields back
When Fields last took the field, it wasn't a good game. He went 3-for-11 passing against the Bills for 27 yards. He also had 49 rushing yards, but did lose a fumble. The Jets are going to need him to play closer to the way he did Week 1 if they want to take down the Dolphins. After announcing that Fields would return, head coach Aaron Glenn talked about his expectations for the young quarterback and the team in general.
"He's a dynamic runner. He's a smart player," Glenn said as transcribed by ESPN's Rich Cimini. "I think in the passing game he showed exactly what he can do in that first game and we want to continue to expand on that and continue to get better...
"We have to run the ball better," Glenn said earlier in the week. "Listen, I know we were going against three really good teams the past teams that we've played, but that doesn't matter to me. I have an expectation of this team on how we operate, and I'm not going to stand down from that and our guys won't stand down from that."
