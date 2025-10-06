Aaron Glenn Sends Blunt Message To Jets After Terrible 0-5 Start
The New York Jets haven't experienced much to be happy about this year, which is the story of the Jets over the last few decades. This season hasn't been much better than recent years. They're 0-5 with some embarrassing losses to begin the season.
Because of this, the Jets could look to make some big changes in the coming weeks. There's a chance the Jets could look to make a few trades, as rebuilding would make the most sense for the team. Players like Quincy Williams, Breece Hall, and Allen Lazard have ended up in trade buzz for the last few weeks.
Regarding the players on the roster, the Jets could begin playing some of their young players in order to help boost the team and plan for the future.
Aaron Glenn addresses potential personnel changes as defense struggles
Recently, head coach Aaron Glenn sent a blunt message to the Jets after the team fell to 0-5 on the week.
"I say this every week: You earn your keep," Glenn said regarding potential personnel changes on defense. "We're always looking at that. Who gives us the best chance to win? That doesn't mean that we're just having wholesale changes week-in and week-out, but I do expect. The players to earn their keep during the week."
At this point, there are very few players who should have a guaranteed starting spot for the Jets, especially on defense. The secondary has been one of the worst units in football this year as Sauce Gardner, Brandon Stephens , and Michael Carter II have all struggled tremendously.
The Jets aren't great at stopping the run. They can't defend the pass. The entire unit is struggling and the Jets need to make some changes.
There could be big issues with the scheme and coaching, but the Jets have also struggled with miscommunications and big plays over the last few weeks. If New York can't get on the same page, the issue might be more so with the players and less on the coaches.
At the end of the day, the players need to earn their spot on the field each week in practice, as Glenn said. That couldn't be more evident right now as the Jets continue to struggle.
