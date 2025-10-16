Aaron Glenn Sends Clear Message On Justin Fields' Role With Jets
The New York Jets aren't making a change at quarterback right now.
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has been very clear about that decision and hasn't wavered in the slightest. After the Jets lost against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Glenn immediately shut down the idea of moving on from Fields.
"C'mon man, what kind of question is that," Glenn said when asked if Fields would be the starting quarterback moving forward. "There's a number of guys that have bad games, that doesn't mean you just bench them. C'mon, you know better than that.
He followed up with more on Fields on Monday.
Aaron Glenn comes to Justin Fields' defense
"I thought about this a lot last night," Glenn said. "I thought about the question that was asked. When you look at what Justin did in the games that he played, I don't think he was bad at all. I actually think he did some pretty good things in those four games. In this fifth game, he took a step back. I'm with you guys 100 percent. We can't have that. We have to get better than that and he knows that. He knows that better than anyone. I don't think you just try to bench a player after one true bad game because I thought the other games he played very well."
The Jets are 0-6 and have a showdown with the Carolina Panthers coming up on Sunday. Although Glenn has been very clear with his stance on Fields, there have been continued questions. Glenn defended Fields once again on Wednesday when specifically asked about Fields and the passing game taking more chances.
"Here's what I do know is -- and you're right and I've said that and I still believe that -- and I think that for every quarterback, especially when you have man coverage. You give guys a chance. But I do know, if something bad happens, you guys are going to be (expletive) about that, about him. He's just got to go out there, play quarterback, and do the best that he can."
Glenn was asked specifically about how the team can open up the offense and take more chances, especially when it comes to man coverage on defense.
When Glenn was hired, he was clear that this transition was going to take some time. Glenn and the Jets in general are trying to build something. The results haven't been great so far this season, but Fields has shown flashes. After Week 1, people were calling him the long-term answer. After Week 2, people said to move on. Back-to-back solid performances after returning from his concussion started to change the tune more positive. But, now it's negative again. It's been a roller coaster so far and that isn't going to change anytime soon. What is clear is that Glenn is sticking by his guy.
