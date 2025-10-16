Jets' Justin Fields Reveals Nagging Injury Slowing Him Down
The New York Jets are 0-6 on the season and unsurprisingly a lot has been said about young quarterback Justin Fields.
The 26-year-old has shown some flashes across his five games for the Jets this season, but with an 0-5 record as a starter, clearly there have been plenty of negatives as well. Fields missed Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he dealt with a concussion.
Fields has heard the noise and acknowledged that he needs to play better on Wednesday while speaking to the media.
"Of course, super-frustrated," Fields said as transcribed by Jets team reporter Randy Lange. "The defense played a hell of a game, the offense, we came up short, and me personally, I did...It's no secret. I didn't play well, and that's what it is. It's just getting back on track."
On top of this, he also noted that he has been dealing with a contusion that has slowed him down over the last few weeks.
Justin Fields opens up about nagging injury
"I just think my feet, starting from the ground up, caused me to play a little bit slower, get through my progressions a little bit slower," Fields said. "My sequence was off a little bit. So I'm really just focused on my feet because everything starts from the ground up...
"The past couple of weeks my legs haven't been feeling the best. I got kind of a huge contusion versus Miami. I was working through that the past couple of weeks. Over time, I'm getting better, and my legs are kind of getting back under me."
Looking back at the numbers, it does make sense that Fields has been dealing with something. When the Jets played the Dolphins in Week 4, Fields had one of his better games. He went 20-for-27 passing for 226 yards, a passing touchdown, 81 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown.
He was solid with his arm in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys with 283 yards and two touchdowns, but had a season-low 26 rushing yards. In Week 6, he had 31 rushing yards and 45 passing yards.
When Fields is at his best, both his arm and his legs are being utilized. The fact that he has been hindered over the last few weeks makes sense in hindsight now. New York still is 0-6 overall, though. Hopefully, he's starting to feel better as the Jets are three days away from their Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.