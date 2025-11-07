Aaron Glenn Won't Name Jets QB But Answer Is Clear
The New York Jets will return to the field in two days to take on the Cleveland Browns and one topic of conversation that has remained is the team's starting quarterback.
It's a question that has been posed to Jets head coach Aaron Glenn in seemingly a million different ways since the beginning of Week 8 and the answer has been the same pretty much every time. Glenn hasn't specifically named a starting quarterback after initially wanting to give the Cincinnati Bengals an advantage in preparations for that matchup.
Justin Fields got the start and shined. Then, the Jets had a bye week last week. So, they are preparing for their first game since beating the Bengals behind Fields' best game of the season and yet the question has continued to be asked to Glenn: Who will start for the Jets on Sunday? He continued to give the same answer that he has been while speaking to the media on Friday.
"We will have a quarterback," Glenn said. "We will have a quarterback. ... I don't worry about those things. Our guys know who's going to be the quarterback. I know who's going to be the quarterback. It's just not my responsibility to have to tell you that."
The QB questions should be close to an end for the Jets
It's like a broken record at this point. There has been no indication that the Jets are moving on from Fields and in the aftermath of the explosive Week 8 matchup, there's no reason to.
The Jets are going to take the field on Sunday and the guy who should be considered most likely to be under center is Fields. Tyrod Taylor returned to the practice field and has been a full participant. That's good in general for the team, but Fields was the guy signed in the offseason and named as the starter immediately.
It was a fair question to ask, but Glenn has been clear that he's not giving anything away. Also, it's not like there is a competition underway. He said everyone in the building already knows who will be starting So, when the Jets take the field on Sunday, this question should be put to bed.
