Jets Country

Bills Injury Update Could Significantly Impact Week 2 Matchup With Jets

The Bills will be without one of their best players against the Jets in Week 2...

Zach Pressnell

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver and defensive tackle Zion Logue dance to the music for a few moments while waiting for their turn to run a drill during the Return of the Blue & Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025.
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver and defensive tackle Zion Logue dance to the music for a few moments while waiting for their turn to run a drill during the Return of the Blue & Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills are set to match up in a heated AFC East battle in Week 2 of the NFL season, but neither team will make it into the game at full health. First, let's take a look at how each team performed in Week 1.

The Jets, led by Justin Fields, scored 32 points in a crushing 34-32 loss at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team's offense looked incredible, but the defense faltered. As for the Bills, they struggled against the Baltimore Ravens early in the Week 1 game, but Josh Allen and company dominated the second half and stole a victory from the jaws of defeat.

Now, as these two teams are set to match up with each other in Week 2, neither will be at full strength.

Jets' offense could feast in Week 2 after Ed Oliver injury update

New York Jets quarterback Justin Field
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter and celebrates with New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (85), Sunday, September 7, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets saw star cornerback Sauce Gardner land on the injury report, but he's expected to play. The Bills saw Ed Oliver, their star defensive player, land on the injury report, too. According to Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Oliver is now set to miss the game against the Jets. The star defensive tackle was stepped on and has been seen in a walking boot. His return is still in question, as the Bills have a short turnaround to Thursday Night Football in Week 3.

For the Jets, this opens the offense up a lot.

The Bills struggled to stop the run in Week 1. The Jets are expected to rely heavily on the run game this season, and it thrived in Week 1 against the Steelers. With the Bills' best defensive lineman out of the lineup this week, the run defense will be even worse.

Fields, Breece Hall, and Braelon Allen should be able to feast on the ground against the Bills. The Jets should be expected to run the ball 60 or 70 percent of the time this week.

Oliver is also one of the best interior pass rushers in football, which should help Fields stay upright in the pocket this week. Either way, the Jets offense will be able to move the ball more easily now that Oliver is set to miss the game.

More NFL: Aaron Glenn Reveals Sauce Gardner's Injury Status For Jets-Bills Game

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News