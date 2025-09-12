Bills Injury Update Could Significantly Impact Week 2 Matchup With Jets
The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills are set to match up in a heated AFC East battle in Week 2 of the NFL season, but neither team will make it into the game at full health. First, let's take a look at how each team performed in Week 1.
The Jets, led by Justin Fields, scored 32 points in a crushing 34-32 loss at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team's offense looked incredible, but the defense faltered. As for the Bills, they struggled against the Baltimore Ravens early in the Week 1 game, but Josh Allen and company dominated the second half and stole a victory from the jaws of defeat.
Now, as these two teams are set to match up with each other in Week 2, neither will be at full strength.
Jets' offense could feast in Week 2 after Ed Oliver injury update
The Jets saw star cornerback Sauce Gardner land on the injury report, but he's expected to play. The Bills saw Ed Oliver, their star defensive player, land on the injury report, too. According to Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Oliver is now set to miss the game against the Jets. The star defensive tackle was stepped on and has been seen in a walking boot. His return is still in question, as the Bills have a short turnaround to Thursday Night Football in Week 3.
For the Jets, this opens the offense up a lot.
The Bills struggled to stop the run in Week 1. The Jets are expected to rely heavily on the run game this season, and it thrived in Week 1 against the Steelers. With the Bills' best defensive lineman out of the lineup this week, the run defense will be even worse.
Fields, Breece Hall, and Braelon Allen should be able to feast on the ground against the Bills. The Jets should be expected to run the ball 60 or 70 percent of the time this week.
Oliver is also one of the best interior pass rushers in football, which should help Fields stay upright in the pocket this week. Either way, the Jets offense will be able to move the ball more easily now that Oliver is set to miss the game.
