Blockbuster Jets-Chargers Trade Would Make Sense After Latest Report

Breece Hall could be the perfect piece to fill the massive hole at running back for the Chargers...

Zach Pressnell

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs for a first down as Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas (2) attempts to tackle him in the first quarter, Sunday, October 5, 2025.
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs for a first down as Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas (2) attempts to tackle him in the first quarter, Sunday, October 5, 2025. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Jets have one of the more sought after trade assets on the market this year: running back Breece Hall. Hall has been solid for the Jets this year and his contract expires at the end of the season. While the Jets could look to re-sign him, it doesn't seem like they will.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently suggested the injury-riddled Los Angeles Chargers could look to make a deal for Hall, among other options.

"The Los Angeles Chargers placed a second running back on injured reserve this past week, and that position is expected to be a focus for them with the Nov. 4 trade deadline less than a month away. The Chargers have been calling teams for running back help, canvassing the league for either a depth piece or a starter, sources say," Rapoport wrote. "Los Angeles lost free-agent signing Najee Harris for the rest of the season to a torn Achilles in Week 3, while rookie Omarion Hampton will miss at least four games after he was placed on IR this week with an ankle injury.

Breece Hall would be the perfect trade target for the Chargers

New York Jets running back Breece Hal
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20), runs with the ball, Sunday, October 5, 2025. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chargers need to make some moves. They have the perfect opportunity to take the division from the Kansas City Chiefs this year, but the Chargers need to secure every win they can get. At this point, the offense will be one-dimensional if they don't add on.

The Jets could use Hall as a trade chip if he isn't going to re-sign with New York, but the star running back has voiced his eagerness to remain with the Jets.

Either way, that decision is up to New York and its front office. If they don't plan on re-signing Hall, it's a very easy decision to trade him. But there's growing speculation the Jets will hold onto the star.

If they trade him, the Chargers might be the best potential fit.

Zach Pressnell
