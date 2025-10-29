Blockbuster Jets-Cowboys Trade Prediction Makes No Sense For New York
The New York Jets are bound to be sellers at the trade deadline this season. They're one of the worst teams in football, sitting at 1-7 after eight weeks.
But the biggest question would be who the Jets might look to trade. There are a few solid options on the roster, but New York might not be eager to sell any young talent for more draft picks. Players like Breece Hall have seemingly been on the trade block for weeks, but no deal has come to life.
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report recently made the bold prediction that the Jets would trade star linebacker Jermaine Johnson to the Dallas Cowboys this season.
Jermaine Johnson is unlikely to be traded by the Jets
"With more of an eye for Will McDonald IV among their edges on rookie deals, the Jets could decide to escape Johnson's contract before an expensive fifth-year option kicks in for 2026," Gagnon wrote. "Meanwhile, the Cowboys are looking to fill that void left by Micah Parsons.
"The Cowboys couldn't lock Parsons into a long-term deal and would be immediately placed in a similar scenario with Johnson, who missed much of last season due to injury and will cost $13.4 million in 2026, per Spotrac. Johnson costs the Cowboys a Day 2 pick and delivers on occasion for a team that should be in the playoff hunt."
For the Cowboys, this would make plenty of sense. They're competitive this year and it seems like they're looking to make a playoff push. Adding a young, controllable linebacker like Johnson would be the best case scenario for Dallas.
But it makes no sense for the Jets.
First of all, Johnson holds more value than a Day 2 pick, as Gagnon insinuates. He's a star edge rusher with game-breaking ability when he's healthy. Since returning from injury, Johnson has sparked the Jets' defense, leading to two great performances in three contests.
And Johnson recently revealed that he wants to remain in New York and that the Jets want to keep him. It seems unlikely he would say something to that nature if he's being shopped in trades.
Either way, this idea doesn't make much sense.
