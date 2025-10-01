Blockbuster Jets Mock Trade Cuts Ties With All-Pro LB
The New York Jets are one of the only teams in football without a win this year. They're quickly losing a grip on the season and there's growing speculation that New York could make some trades in the coming weeks.
Players like Breece Hall and Allen Lazard have been mentioned as top New York trade chips. But they're not the only ones the Jets could look to move on from. In fact, they could trade more valuable players from the defense.
Javier Ascoli of Predominantly Orange recently suggested the Denver Broncos could pursue a trade for Jets linebacker Quincy Williams this season in an attempt to improve the defense in Denver.
Broncos could make sense as a fit for Jets linebacker Quincy Williams
"Denver has had multiple trades with the New York Jets in recent years, and now, if they want to make deals with them, it could be easier, as the new Jets General Manager, Darren Mougey, was part of George Paton's front office," Ascoli wrote. "One of the Broncos' worst units through four games in the season has been the inside linebacker. The Broncos signed Dre Greenlaw in free agency, but he has not been able to make his debut.
"Alex Singleton has been awful, and adding an inside linebacker would help a lot. Quincy Williams is a good option; he is young and is set to become a free agent in 2026. Williams has over 350 tackles since joining the league and could be a good upgrade over Singleton. Another option at inside linebacker could be former Bronco Cody Barton, who is now in Tennessee."
The Broncos have a chance to contend this season, especially considering the step back the Kansas City Chiefs have seemingly taken. If Denver can make a few big moves and hit their stride down the stretch, they have an outside chance to steal the division.
Adding Williams, a former All-Pro linebacker, to the defense would be a huge step in the right direction, but it would be expensive.
If the Jets can net serious draft capital in this potential deal, it would make sense, but if the Broncos aren't willing to move on from top picks, the Jets should hold onto their star linebacker.
