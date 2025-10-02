Blockbuster Jets-Steelers Trade Speculation Makes No Sense For New York
The New York Jets are one of the worst teams in football this year. They've stumbled out to a 0-4 record and look to be sellers at the trade deadline.
While the Jets are likely to sell in the coming weeks, it's going to be interesting to see which players they use as trade bait. There are a few solid pieces the front office could move if they see fit.
Curt Popejoy of Steelers Wire recently suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers could pursue a blockbuster trade for Jets superstar Garrett Wilson ahead of the trade deadline.
Garrett Wilson-Steelers trade buzz doesn't make any sense
"The New York Jets are watching their 2025 season fall apart before their eyes, as they are one of only three teams to start the season 0-4. Head coach Aaron Glenn hasn't been able to hide his frustration with how this group has played, and if things continue to spiral, the team might start to sell off players to stockpile draft picks for a full rebuild next season," Popejoy wrote. "Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been the surprise team of the AFC and are sitting at 3-1 and on top in the AFC North heading into their bye week.
"This doesn't mean the Steelers aren't without roster needs and it might be time for Pittsburgh to reach out to New York to see if they can fill a roster need or two with one of these three Jets. Pittsburgh is going to be without Calvin Austin III for some time and even with him, the team doesn't have a No. 2 wide receiver. Wilson is a young star stuck on a terrible offense."
For the Steelers, this idea makes perfect sense. Wilson is the caliber of player a team should give up a first-round pick for. After trading a second-round pick for DK Metcalf a year ago, the Steelers could look to solidify the best wide receiver duo in the league by acquiring Wilson.
But this makes no sense for the Jets.
Wilson is their franchise superstar. He's their best player and he's in the middle of potentially his best season. The Jets recently signed him to a massive contract. If they were going to trade him, they likely would have done this in the offseason rather than inking him to a new deal.
Trading a franchise star would be the most bone-headed mistake a team could make. This idea makes no sense.
