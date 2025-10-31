Blockbuster Jets Trade Buzz Heating Up; 2 Teams Linked To Star RB
The New York Jets are one of the worst teams in the league this year. Through eight weeks, they've only secured one win, which makes them a clear candidate to be one of the league's biggest sellers at the trade deadline.
The Jets have a few potential options as trade chips this year. Players like Allen Lazard and Quincy Williams could make a lot of sense. But there are more options who could net a lot more in return.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed Breece Hall as one of the top trade candidates in the NFL this season. Knox linked the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints as potential landing spots for Hall.
Cardinals, Saints listed as potential trade suitors for Breece Hall
"While hanging onto Hall might give the Jets a better chance to evaluate the rest of its offense over the second half of the season, it just doesn't seem like the new regime views him as a significant part of the future. Hall has topped 1,000 scrimmage yards twice in his career and is already up to 759 yards in 2025. The caveat with Hall is that any team interested in acquiring him would also have to be willing to offer the sort of long-term deal that New York isn't."
The Cardinals make a lot of sense as a landing spot for Hall. They desperately need to add a running back to their roster as their running back room has been destroyed by injuries.
But a trade for Hall doesn't make much sense, as the Jets have seemingly changed their mind on a deal. It seems like New York is leaning toward keeping him on the roster and pursuing a contract extension rather than trading him away.
