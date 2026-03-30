Blockbuster Mock Trade Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Jets for Draft Picks

The New York Jets dove into free agency this offseason to bolster their team quite a bit. But most of their moves came on defense.

They added players like Demario Davis and Joseph Ossai in free agency. Nahshon Wright was another big addition in free agency. They also added players like T'Vondre Sweat and Minkah Fitzpatrick in trades.

But the Jets only really added Geno Smith to their offense. They still need to add a wide receiver before next season.

Jets still need to add a wide receiver to their offense

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) completes a pass in front of Dallas Cowboys defensive back Reddy Steward (27), Sunday, October 5, 2025. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets could be looking to bring in a wide receiver in the NFL draft. Pick No. 16 in the first round could be used on somebody like Makai Lemon or Jordyn Tyson. But they could also look to add an established star.

ESPN's Jets insider, Rich Cimini, recently reported that the Jets could look to bring in a wide receiver in a trade before mentioning Jacksonville Jaguars star Brian Thomas Jr. as a potential option.

"Don't sleep on the possibility of Mougey trading for a veteran. It's already been an active offseason for wide receiver trades, and you're talking about a GM who has made 12 player trades in a little over a year," Cimini wrote. "Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars), Rashod Bateman (Baltimore Ravens), Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers) and Dontayvion Wicks (Green Bay Packers) have been mentioned as trade possibilities."

As a result, a trade for Thomas, who's found himself lost in the Jaguars offense, could make a lot of sense for the Jets this offseason. Considering Thomas' slight step back last season, it shouldn't cost the Jets a second-round pick or more to land him.

Jets could swing trade for Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) walks off the field after losing to the Bills during an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mock trade: Jets send 2027 third-round pick, 2026 fourth-round pick to Jaguars for WR Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jets don't have a third-round pick this season, or else that would be moved in the deal. As a result, they could pair a third-rounder next year with a fourth-rounder this season to bring Thomas to New York.

The Jets might not be able to land Thomas without a third-round pick this season or a second-round pick next season. If that's the case, they may have to be out of the trade talks.

But if this mock trade could get a deal done, the Jets should take their shot. Thomas would be a huge addition to the offense, which would allow them to take the best player available at pick No. 16 instead of forcing a selection of a wide receiver. Pairing Thomas and Garrett Wilson together would give the Jets one of the best young wide receiver duos in the league.