Jets Hit Jackpot; Rookie Emerging As New York's 'Breakout Player'
The New York Jets are in a very tough spot right now. They're the only winless team in football through Week 5 after suffering a crushing loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week. This comes after close losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, alongside a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.
There are a lot of players struggling for the Jets. The defense has been gashed every week so far. The cornerback room has been crushed by opposing wide receivers and they don't seem to be getting any better. They haven't been able to rush the passer with much success, either.
There are a few solid players on the team, including Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, but for the most part, it's been struggles for New York.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently listed rookie offensive tackle Armand Membou as the Jets' biggest "breakout player" through the first few weeks of the season.
Armand Membou is proving doubters wrong with Jets
"The same goes for the guy picked three spots later," Gagnon wrote. "Membou has allowed just one sack and one QB hit in five games at right tackle for the Jets."
When the Jets drafted Membou, they were hit with some heavy backlash. A lot of analysts and members of the media didn't believe Membou was worthy of being taken at No. 7 in the first round. The Jets could have taken a quarterback, wide receiver, edge rusher, or tight end, but they ended up going with Membou.
Early in the year, this has looked like quite a steal. If there was a redraft, it's likely that Membou goes somewhere in the top six picks. He began his career matched up with superstar edge rusher TJ Watt. Membou won the matchup more often than he lost, helping give the Jets offense a chance to make waves against the Steelers.
Over the last few weeks, Membou has been one of the lone bright spots. While Justin Fileds tends to hold onto the ball longer than most, the rookie right tackle has kept him upright.
This was a steal of a pick for the Jets. Membou's future in New York looks very bright.
