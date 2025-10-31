Breece Hall Headlines 3 Jets Stars Reportedly Making Waves On Trade Block
The New York Jets are one of the worst teams in the NFL this year and it's likely going to have a huge impact on their trade deadline approach. Considering they're 1-7 after eight weeks, the Jets are more than likely going to sell at the deadline, but it's impossible to know which players will be moved to which teams.
Still, the Jets have some intriguing trade candidates on their roster. Players like Allen Lazard have been mentioned in trade rumors for months, but no deal has come to fruition.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently reported that the Jets were making veteran defensive end Michael Clemons available alongside linebacker Quincy Williams and running back Breece Hall.
Jets seemingly prepared for active trade deadline
"Veteran DE Michael Clemons is available as well, as is LB Quincy Williams. Maybe the most interesting one here, though, is Breece Hall, who’s the centerpiece of the offense," Breer wrote. "There might’ve been a point this summer where he’d have gone for a fourth-rounder, but, at this point, even on an expiring deal, it’ll take a Day 2 pick to pry him from the Jets."
Clemons hasn't been great this season, but there's a chance a desperate team like the San Francisco 49ers and Robert Saleh take a chance on him. The Jets likely wouldn't net much more than a late round pick swap.
Williams is a star when healthy and rolling. He should be able to net the Jets a mid to late round pick, but considering his contract is expiring at the end of the season, it will likely be in the later rounds. Williams was an All-Pro at one point, so his value is a bit higher than Clemons'.
Hall is the most intriguing trade option. He would likely net the Jets at third round pick if they were going to move him, but there's been emerging reports indicating New York is looking to sign him to a contract extension instead. Hall is a huge part of the team, so trading him would be a crushing blow.
Still, the idea can't be counted out until the trade deadline passes. If a team is willing to overpay by a lot, the Jets could ship him away.
