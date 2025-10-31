Jets Reportedly Make Trade Decisions On Jermaine Johnson, Will McDonald IV
The New York Jets are one of the worst teams in football as they head into their bye week in Week 9. They're coming off their first and only win of the season in Week 8 after Justin Fields and Breece Hall led the Jets to a thrilling comeback victory.
But the Jets should be focused on the trade deadline. There are a lot of big decisions to make in New York ahead of the deadline and the Jets are seemingly ready to make them. The Jets will likely be sellers at the deadline, but it's a bit unclear which players could be traded.
Breece Hall has popped up in a lot of trade rumors, but it doesn't seem as likely that he'll be moved this year unless a team is willing to overpay by quite a lot.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated recently reported that the Jets had made a few trade decisions. Breer reported that the team was unwilling to move Will McDonald IV, but willing to move Jermaine Johnson for the right trade package.
Jets reportedly make a few key trade deadline decisions
"The Jets also have edge rushers of interest," Breer wrote. "The team has no plans to move Will McDonald IV, but is listening on Jermaine Johnson II. Johnson has a year left on his deal after this one, and it sounds like New York would want a second-round pick for him."
Johnson is an intriguing trade candidate. He's been injured for much of the past year or two, but when he's healthy, he's a star. The Jets got him back from injury in Week 6 and it changed their defense completely. The defense put together their best two games of the season in Week 6 and Week 7.
But Johnson is looked at as a cornerstone of the defense. He's been vocal about his eagerness to stay with the Jets, which could mean he's willing to sign a contract extension.
Holding onto McDonald makes a lot of sense for the Jets. He's a star in the making. But the Jets should also consider holding onto Johnson unless a team is willing to part ways with a first round pick, which is highly unlikely.
More NFL: Blockbuster Jets Trade Buzz Heating Up; 2 Teams Linked To Star RB