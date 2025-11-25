Breece Hall Quietly Made Jets History In Ravens Loss

When the 2025 National Football League season comes to an end, there's a very good chance that Breece Hall will be the team's biggest overall bright spot.

New York has played 11 games so far and despite a 2-9 record, Hall has been phenomenal overall. The 24-year-old has tallied 766 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 28 catches, 301 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown. Overall, that gives him 1,067 total yards from scrimmage, which is good for ninth overall in the NFL this season so far. Hall racked up 44 yards on the ground and 75 yards in the air in the Week 12 loss against the Baltimore Ravens to put him over the top.

That's not all, though. With Hall topping 1,000 scrimmage yards, he became the fifth running back in Jets history to reach the mark in three straight seasons, per the team.

The Jets RB is having a big year

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) rushes as Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) defends during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"(Breece Hall) became the fifth RB in franchise history with 1,000 yards from scrimmage in three consecutive seasons," the Jets announced on X.

2023: 1k YFS ✅

2024: 1k YFS ✅

2025: 1k YFS ✅@BreeceH became the fifth RB in franchise history with 1,000 yards from scrimmage in three consecutive seasons pic.twitter.com/nitxW5jec0 — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 25, 2025

Christian McCaffrey is leading the league with 1,581 total yards from scrimmage. After McCaffrey, the other players ahead of Hall right now are Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts, Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons, Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks, Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions, James Cook of the Buffalo Bills, De'Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins, and Rico Dowdle of the Carolina Panthers.

That's some pretty big-time company for the young Jets running back.

Hall's career high in rushing yards is 994 yards so far in his young career. Right now, he's on pace to significantly top that. Right now, Hall is on pace for 1,183.2 rushing yards, 465.8 receiving yards, and 1,649 total yards from scrimmage.

It's been a down year overall for the Jets, but Hall has looked like he should be a core piece for the franchise beyond the 2025 campaign. He will be a free agent after the season, but it's hard to imagine the Jets letting him go after the season he's had to this point. There aren't many backs who can do what he can on the ground and in the air.

