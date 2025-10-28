Breece Hall’s Reported Trade Value Is Way Too Low For Jets
The New York Jets don’t need to trade Breece Hall.
He’s going to be a free agent after the season, but the Jets realistically could hand him a new deal or even franchise tag him if the team saw fit. There’s no reason to just get rid of him, despite trade rumors, because his reported trade value is too low.
The Jets have nine games left this season and it’s unclear if Braelon Allen will return. Hall is actually having one of the best seasons of his career so far. But, his trade value is surprisingly low, per SNY’s Connor Hughes.
"Hall does not appear to factor into the Jets’ long-term plans, which may be best for both sides," Hughes said. "His durability is a concern, and he’s lost a bit of burst, but the Jets also haven’t used him nearly as effectively as they could. Hall entered Sunday’s game against the Bengals having run just 117 routes this season, 17th among running backs and 74 fewer than he did a year ago under former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. That’s alarming, considering Hall’s versatility out of the backfield and the Jets’ need for weapons in the passing game.
"Hall is in the final year of his contract, which drives down his value, sources said. One general manager described him as a 'rental player.' Most sources believe Hall’s value sits at a fifth-round pick, with a ceiling of a fourth if two contending teams compete for him. Complicating matters is the injury to Braelon Allen (out 8-to-12 weeks) and Kene Nwangwu’s inability to stay healthy. Behind Hall, the Jets have only Isaiah Davis and Khalil Herbert."
The Jets shouldn't trade Breece Hall
If that’s the case, it would be a mistake to trade him. He’s a legit star and there isn't a guarantee he won’t be back. In fact, it should be somewhat easy to keep him around, especially with the franchise tag as a tool. Trading a back as talented as he is for just a fifth-round pick -- or at best a fourth-round pick if there's competition -- isn't worth it.
In that scenario, the Jets would take a chance on a player near the middle of the 2026 NFL Draft with the hope that they would turn into half the player Hall is. Hall already is a star. No need to make a move if this reported trade value is accurate.
Hall has 581 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 21 catches, and 178 receiving yards this season. He's on pace to top his career-high in yards from scrimmage of 1,585. If the Jets want to continue to make progress and ride the momentum of their Week 8 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, trading Hall would just be a mistake right now.
More NFL: Jets Reportedly Getting Trade Calls On 2024 Breakout Star