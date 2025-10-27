Jets Reportedly Getting Trade Calls On 2024 Breakout Star
The New York Jets had their best day of the 2025 season on Sunday but will likely look at least a little bit different by the time they take the field again.
New York has a Week 9 bye week and won't play again until after the 2025 National Football League Draft. Despite the fact that the Jets won on Sunday, they are still 1-7 on the season. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn didn't shy away from the upcoming trade deadline and said New York will listen, but that doesn't mean that deals will get done.
On Monday, SNY Jets insider Connor Hughes shared a story with insights into each of the top candidates the Jets could move. One guy New York reportedly has "fielded calls on" reportedly is Will McDonald IV, per Hughes.
"Will McDonald, DE: McDonald is among the players the Jets have fielded calls on, sources said," Hughes said. "He broke out with a 10.5-sack season in 2024 but hasn’t matched that production this year. Even after tallying a sack in Week 8, McDonald is on pace for six sacks and 12 quarterback hits (after 24 in 2024). His struggles against the run are part of the reason the Jets sub him out in those situations.
The Jets can't get hasty ahead of the trade deadline
"Sources differed on McDonald’s trade value due to his inability to play every down. Some believed he could fetch a second-round pick from the right team, while others placed his value closer to a third- or fourth-rounder."
When McDonald is at his best, he is one of the Jets' best pass rushers. He's just 26 years old and had 10 1/2 sacks in his second season in the NFL last year. He hasn't been as high-powered this season, though. He has three sacks in eight games. McDonald has two more years of control left. He's under contract next year and has a club option for the 2027 season.
New York selected McDonald with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 National Football League Draft. If the Jets are looking for more draft capital, he's certainly the type of guy that could help in that respect. But, New York shouldn't just trade him just to do it. With the contract control place, the Jets only should move him if they could get closer to the second-round pick that Hughes noted the "right team" could offer.
If the Jets don't get the right offer now, give him a chance to see if he can rack up a few sacks to get his value back up. With control for 2026 and 2027, New York easily could reconvene after the season to potentially get a better offer. It's interesting the Jets are listening, but don't get hasty.
