Breece Hall's Tyrod Taylor Comments Will Catch Justin Fields' Attention
The New York Jets are still looking to pick up their first win of the 2025 campaign, but accomplishing that goal in Week 3 is going to be easier said than done. Not only will they be taking on the undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tyrod Taylor will be filling in for the injured Justin Fields at quarterback.
While Fields enjoyed a strong debut for the Jets in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (16/22, 218 yards, one touchdown), he struggled mightily against the Bills in Week 2 (3/11, 27 yards) before leaving the game early with a concussion. Tyrod Taylor came in and promptly led New York on their only touchdown drive of the game in the 30-10 loss.
Taylor will get a shot to lead New York's offense in Week 3, and one guy who sounds pleased with that development is running back Breece Hall. In fact, some fans are wondering if some of Hall's recent comments about Taylor could be viewed as a veiled shot at Fields.
Did Breece Hall take a shot at Justin Fields?
"He's cool, fun to hang out with, a great dude - I'm excited that he's going to be leading us this Sunday," Hall said of Taylor recently.
Chances are, Hall is simply trying to give Taylor a vote of confidence before his first start of the season, but it's clear frustrations were mounting with Fields in Week 2. After Taylor came in and immediately led a touchdown drive, could he actually be the better option for New York under center?
Getting guys like Hall the ball on offense is going to be crucial. In Week 1, Hall racked up 145 total yards, but that numbers was just 38 in Week 2. Having virtually no success in the passing game obviously didn't help, but New York will surely be looking to get Hall going against the Buccaneers.
If he can put together a big day, and Taylor can put together at least a decent day in the air, the Jets will have a shot to pull off an upset and earn their first win of the year. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
