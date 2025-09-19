Jets Should Utilize Versatile Weapon Vs. Buccaneers
The New York Jets are going to try to avoid their third straight loss to begin the 2025 National Football League on Sunday when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
New York has a tall task ahead of it, especially with starting quarterback Justin Fields set to miss the game. While this is the case, the team as been shouting out backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor all week, including head coach Aaron Glenn.
"He’s been around this league for a long time," Glenn said. "There’s no better player that you would want as your backup quarterback than him."
The Jets should give the rookie more time
The team has faith in Taylor and there are pieces around that can help this offense get going against a tough Buccaneers team. As the game approaches, there will be plenty of chatter about guys like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, but there's another guy the team should let loose this weekend. That is rookie wide receiver Arian Smith. So far this season, he's played just 25 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps. He has one reception for eight yards and one rush for negative 10 yards.
The Jets' passing offense hasn't gotten going yet and the receiver room hasn't done much yet, outside of Garrett Wilson. He's the leading receiving on the team with 11 catches. Hall and Jeremy Ruckert have the next most catches at four and three, but neither are wide receivers. Tyler Johnson and Josh Reynolds both have two catches each. The receiver room needs to get going and Smith arguably has the most upside of any receiver in the room outside of Wilson.
His whole thing is his big-play ability down the field. The Jets are missing that right now. As they head into this Week 3 matchup, more time for Smith running down the field would certainly change the way the Jets' offense is covered, at least. You add that deep threat consistently, then it also would open up the middle of the field a tad because teams would have to respect the long ball.
Smith has played just two games, but arguably should be the next time to get his playing time increased.