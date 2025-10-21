Jets Country

Chiefs Getting Heavy Buzz In Trade For Jets Star RB

The Jets and Chiefs could come together on a huge trade this season...

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The New York Jets are the only winless team left in the league this season. As a result, they could be some of the bigger sellers in the NFL this year.

Running back Breece Hall is the Jets' top trade chip this season. He's headed for free agency at the end of the year, so a trade makes the most sense right now. There are bound to be a lot of suitors at the trade deadline considering how talented Hall is.

FanSided's Zachary Rotman recently suggested the Kansas City Chiefs could be a top trade suitor for Hall this season.

Breece Hall makes sense as a trade target for the Chiefs

Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

"I'm willing to say that the biggest lock of this year's trade deadline is that Breece Hall will get traded. Cryptic social media posts aside, the Jets told the NFL about his long-term plans with the team by not extending him in the same offseason that both Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, players selected in the same 2022 draft class, received massive pay days," Rotman wrote. "I don't think the Jets value Hall long-term, and I don't think Hall wants to be in New York anymore.

"With that in mind, why not send Hall from the worst team in the NFL to what could be the best team in the league? The Kansas City Chiefs might only be 4-3, but their stock is rapidly increasing. As impressive as they've looked, they could use an upgrade at running back. Despite the Jets' dysfunctional offense, Hall is averaging 4.5 yards per carry and has proven to be an efficient rusher when healthy. Adding him to this Chiefs offense might make them unbeatable when healthy."

The Chiefs need to add a running back to their offense. They recently added Rashee Rice back to the mix and he was incredible in his first game back. Adding a running back with Hall's talent would be huge for the Chiefs.

The Jets could look to net a fourth-round pick for Hall, and it would be much better for their future. Kansas City could go all in for this season as it looks to bounce back from a crushing season last year. This idea would be perfect.

