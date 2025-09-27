New York Jets Rule Out Key Defensive Starter For Week 4 MNF
The New York Jets haven't gotten off to the best start this year. After hiring Aaron Glenn to be the new head coach, the Jets cut ties with veterans like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams in an attempt to get younger and build a brighter future.
They added Justin Fields at quarterback alongside a few other small upgrades. But the Jets also returned defensive star Jermaine Johnson from injury, among others.
This set them up for a solid showing in Week 1, as the Jets stayed in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They ended up losing after a costly fumble and some questionable defense. In Week 2, the Jets were destroyed by the Buffalo Bills. Week 3 was another close contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the Jets fell short again.
Heading into Week 4, the Jets received some good news. Fields is set to make his return from a concussion after missing last week. But the Jets received some bad news, too.
Jets rule out Jermaine Johnson for Week 4 Monday Night Football
Johnson is set to miss his second straight game after suffering a leg injury, according to Coach Glenn. It's the opposite leg of his achillies injury from last season, but there's still reason to be concerned about his future this year.
Johnson looked like a potential star in 2023, as he posted 7 1/2 sacks. It seemed like he was primed for a big year last year, but the aforementioned achillies injury kept him on the sidelines. This year, he's only played in two games. The young defender hasn't recorded a sack since 2023.
The Jets' defense has struggled this year, and the limited usage of Johnson could be a key reason for their struggles. New York is going to need him to get healthy in the next week or two if it wants a chance to turn the season around.
Johnson still has a bright future in the league, but he's going to need to get past constant injuries to breakout. Missing back-to-back games isn't a good sign.
