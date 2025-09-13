Clemson Tigers Five-Star DL Getting Early New York Jets Buzz

Jets Country

The New York Jets surely will have a close eye on college football this year...

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 8, 2022; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; The logo of the Clemson Tigers is seen on a football helmet during the second half of the game between the Boston College Eagles and the Clemson Tigers at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
The New York Jets did a good job before the 2025 National Football League season began by addressing a key issue.

New York had questions at defensive tackle and acquired Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs in separate trades. Phillips got the start for the Jets right away Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Briggs got 12 snaps on defense.

The 2025 NFL season is still young. But, with the college football season also in full swing, there has already been speculation about where some of the top prospects could land next year when they make the jump to the NFL. Bleacher Report's scouting department shared a column highlighting each team's current top draft needs. For the Jets, the wide receiver room and defensive line came out on top. The top projected fit for the Jets was defensive lineman Peter Woods of Clemson.

Who could help the Jets in the long run?

Clemson Tigers helmet
"Draft Needs: Wide Receiver, Defensive Line, and Quarterback," Bleacher report said. "Top DL Scheme Fits on B/R Big Board: Peter Woods, Clemson (No. 2), Tim Keenan III, Alabama (unranked), and Caleb Banks, Florida (unranked). Quinnen Williams is the anchor of the New York Jets defensive line, but Aaron Glenn isn't likely to be satisfied with the depth at the position next offseason. Peter Woods is going to be the top defensive tackle on just about every board regardless of scheme. His ability to disrupt and athleticism are too good to pass up.

"However, the Jets could be more selective when it comes to the other interior defenders in the draft. They need someone who can be stout at the point of attack and eat up blockers for Williams to get one-on-ones while keeping the linebackers clean. Tim Keenan III is the best pure nose tackle in the draft at this juncture and Banks (6'6", 330 pounds) has rare length and athleticism fo the position."

There was a time in which Woods was a five-star recruit heading into college, per On3. Last year, he had three sacks in 11 games for Clemson. This season, he's appeared in two games so far and has eight tackles, including one for a loss so far.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

