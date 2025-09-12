Could Jets Land Trade For $90 Million Dolphins WR?
The New York Jets have a desperate need for an additional wide receiver this year, especially after cutting ties with Xavier Gipson after Week 1. New York doesn't have too many solid internal options at wide receiver, so a trade might need to be the way. One option for the Jets could be Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin recently discussed Hill as a potential trade option, though he didn't directly connect him to the Jets.
"All is not well with the Miami Dolphins. Besides losing in embarrassing fashion to Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts to open the 2025 NFL season, the ailing AFC East squad is struggling to foster fans' belief in any kind of rebound. It might not be long before the team starts selling top players, too," Benjamin wrote. "Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is once again the subject of trade rumors, with NBC Sports' Mike Florio reporting on the 'Rich Eisen Show' this week that both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs are eyeing a potential deal for the All-Pro. The chatter comes months after Hill first ignited trade speculation by saying he wanted to 'open the door' for a fresh start, though Dolphins brass downplayed it as frustration.
Tyreek Hill could be an intriguing trade option for Jets
"Any move for Hill would represent a significant risk. Now 31, the ex-Chiefs star endured a decline in production in 2024, and he's currently under NFL investigation for the latest in a long line of alleged off-field transgressions. This is why Hill doesn't have much actual trade value, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, who also reports a reunion with the Chiefs is considered unlikely."
Hill's trade value is completely destroyed right now, considering he's still under investigation by the league. If this investigation soon goes away and is resolved, the Jets could be a perfect suitor.
Adding Hill, opposite of Garrett Wilson, would give the Jets another solid option. Justin Fields needs another weapon on offense, and adding Hill would be the perfect scenario.
The only issue with this potential trade is the fact that both teams are in the same division. It's rare to see rivals make trades involving big superstars like Hill.
Either way, the fit is perfect. Adding Hill to New York would give the Jets a much better offensive core.