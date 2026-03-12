Demario Davis Reveals It Was A 'No-Brainer' to Sign With Jets
The New York Jets had one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season. To put things in perspective, the Jets didn't record a single interception all year. They couldn't get takeaways and they struggled to limit opposing offenses.
As a result, the front office opted to be aggressive in free agency and on the trade market to bolster their defense, adding players like Joseph Ossai, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and T'Vondre Sweat.
But it was the free agency signing of old friend Demario Davis that seemed to fire the fans up more than anything. Davis played his first four years with the Jets from 2012 until 2015. After spending 2016 with the Cleveland Browns, he returned to the Jets for the 2017 season. Since 2018, he's been with the New Orleans Saints.
Demario Davis reveals details of free agency negotiations
"It's great to be back and be a New York Jet. Everyone should be fired up for what's ahead. Let's get going. Let's get to work," Davis said after signing his deal with the Jets.
Davis hasn't been a member of the Jets in nearly a decade, but it still seems like New York is where his heart is. It doesn't seem like it was a tough decision to sign the deal with the Jets.
"Once my agents let me know that the Jets were an option, it was a no-brainer," Davis said.
This is the kind of player that the Jets need. They need guys who are eager and happy to be a part of the team. Even with Davis' age approaching 40, he's the perfect addition to the rebuilding Jets.
What does Demario Davis bring to the Jets defense?
Above all else, Davis is a leader. He's going to be the anchor in the middle of the Jets defense, leading the way from the front. But Davis also trusts the coaching staff to steer the ship in the right direction.
"Ships go into daylight because you hold on and hold steady through the storm. That's all we need to do," Davis said about trusting the Jets and head coach Aaron Glenn with the rebuilding team.
Despite his age, Davis was very productive for the Saints last season. It was one of his better seasons in recent memory, which goes to show the Jets likely made the right decision by reuniting with him on a two-year deal. He should be a big contributor for New York's revamped defense over the next two years, despite his age.
