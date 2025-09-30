Ex-Jets Bench Player Getting Fresh Start On Browns Active Roster
A former member of the New York Jets is officially getting a fresh start over with the Cleveland Browns.
After a summer of speculation and rumors, the Jets moved on from 2024 third-round pick Malachi Corley after just one season with the franchise. He spent most of his time with the team on the bench last year appearing in nine games and hauling in just three passes for 16 yards. He only played 83 offensive snaps all year last year, but he has been talked about as if he was somebody in the mix each week. New York had high hopes for him, but after a rough summer it cut its losses.
Corley signed to the Browns' practice squad where he has been since, until today. On Tuesday, the Browns announced that they are signing Corley to the team's active roster.
The former New York Jets WR is getting a chance
"The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Malachi Corley and WR Gage Larvadain to the active roster from the practice squad," the Browns announced. "The team also placed WR Cedric Tillman (hamstring) on injured reserve and waived CB Cameron Mitchell. In addition, the club has signed CB Ameer Speed to the practice squad. Corley (5-11, 215) is entering his second NFL season out of Western Kentucky. Originally selected by the Jets in the third round of the 2024 draft. Corley has appeared in nine career games. Corley will wear No. 83.
"Larvadain (5-8, 171) is a rookie out of South Carolina. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent, Larvadain was inactive for the Browns Week 1 game. He will wear No. 84. Tillman appeared in the first four games and recorded 11 receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns. He sustained a hamstring injury last week at Detroit."
Corley is somebody with plenty of talent, that's why the Jets took him so high. In 2022, Corley had over 1,200 yards for Western Kentucky and 11 touchdowns. In 2023, he followed up with 984 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games played before being drafted by the Jets.
Cleveland is in an odd situation in general as a team. But, now Corley is getting a fresh start on an active roster.
