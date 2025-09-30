Fallout From Braelon Allen Injury Revealed For Jets
The New York Jets got hit with another injury on Monday night against the Miami Dolphins. This time, it was running back Braelon Allen who went down.
Allen got hurt on a return on Monday night. He was hit in the knee and immediately exited the game for the Jets and didn't return. On Tuessday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Allen suffered an MCL sprain that could require a stint on the Injured Reserve.
The Jets got some bad news
"Jets RB Braelon Allen, who was ruled out last night with a knee injury, suffered an MCL sprain that will likely land him on Injured Reserve, sources say. Allen is expected to receive addition opinions," Rapoport said.
A brutal update for a young guy who was getting more of an opportunity than he was last year and a brutal update for the Jets in general who lose a playmaker in the offense. In the offseason, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn made it clear that he wanted to utilize a running back committee approach. This wasn't a knock on Breece Hall, but more so was a compliment towards Allen and other running back Isaiah Davis.
Now, it appears as through the Jets are going to miss Allen for multiple weeks. Through four games, Hall has 52 carries, Allen has 18 carries, and Davis has just five. With Allen out, expect to see his attempts split up between Hall, Justin Fields, and some to Davis.
Davis didn't see much action Week 2 or Week 3, but in Week 4 he was solid in the passing game with two catches for 18 yards to go along with three carries for nine yards. He's going to be relied upon more now with Allen out.
The Jets haven't been able to catch a break injury-wise this season. Each time one guy returns, it seems like two others are forced to exit. The best-case scenario would be avoiding the Injured Reserve. That would mean that he could return in less than four games. If he is placed on the Injured Reserve, that would be the minimum stay.