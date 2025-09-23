Ex-Jets Specialist Joins Eagles After Wild Week
One former member of the New York Jets has found another new home after a wild few weeks.
The Jets cut ties with wide receiver/return specialist Xavier Gipson after a costly fumble Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He then quickly landed with the New York Giants, but they moved on from him on Saturday, as shared at the time by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
"Despite being undrafted in 2023, receiver Xavier Gipson made it more than two years with the Jets. He didn’t make it two weeks with the Giants," Florio said. "The other New York team waived Gipson on Saturday. The Jets had release Gipson following a Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh, during which his fumble on a kickoff return helped fuel the Steelers’ come-from-behind win.
The former New York Jets specialist found a new home
"Gipson was inactive for his first, and only, game for the Giants. He’ll head to waivers again. If he isn’t claimed, he’ll become a free agent — and he’ll likely end up on a practice squad."
He wasn't available for long. On Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared that the Philadelphia Eagles are claiming Gipson off of waivers.
"The Eagles claimed WR Xavier Gipson off waivers from the Giants, per source," Pelissero said.
Gipson is just 24 years old. It's unfortunate that things didn't work out for him with New York this season, but he's a guy who has shown some flashes. Good for him finding a new home.
Gipson was an undrafted free agent by the Jets and did a good job for himself over in New York. He played in 17 games in 2023 and 17 games in 2024. This season, he played in one game before New York opted to move on from him. This is a guy who found a niche over with the Jets. Even with the fumble Week 1, he's developed into a return specialist and it wouldn't be shocking to see him get a shot with the reigning champs at some point in the near future.