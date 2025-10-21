Former Jets $45 Million Bust Worked Out With Ravens
One former New York Jets defensive end is looking to get back to the National Football League this season.
The 2025 season already is seven weeks in with Week 8 to begin in a few days. There still is a somewhat surprising amount of talent out there on the open market and one guy who is still a free agent is former Jets defensive end Carl Lawson. The 30-year-old is a veteran of seven NFL seasons, including the 2024 season with the Dallas Cowboys, but hasn't gotten an opportunity yet in 2025.
On Monday, he at least took a step in that direction by working out with the Baltimore Ravens, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.
"Ravens hosted Carl Lawson and Jesse Luketa for visits," Wilson said.
The DE's time in New York didn't go as planned
Lawson is a guy that Jets fans had high hopes for when he came over to town. He signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets ahead of the 2021 season, but wasn't able to play in the regular season after rupturing his Achilles. He did bounce back well, though, and had seven sacks for the Jets in 2022, which his the second-highest mark of his career to this point. Unfortunately, he only played six games for the Jets in 2023 in his final season with the team. Overall, Lawson played 23 total games with New York after signing his three-year deal.
Last year, Lawson had five sacks in 15 games with the Cowboys, but remains available.
There was a time when Lawson seemed like a potential answer for the Jets' pass rush, but bad luck struck for New York. That has been a trend for the Jets over the last few years. They have brought in talented players that the team and fans get excited about, but things haven't worked out. The same could be said about Aaron Rodgers, who obviously had an Achilles injury of his own after signing with the Jets. New York signed Justin Fields this past offseason and he's fully healthy, but things haven't worked out for him in New York yet as well.
Lawson hasn't played for the Jets since 2023 but he's looking to join a team and the Ravens at least showed some interest. If he were to actually sign with the Ravens, the Jets could see him in a few weeks. New York will face the Ravens on Nov. 23rd on the road.
More NFL: Jets Rightfully 'Stubborn' In Blockbuster Trade Talks