Garrett Wilson Calls Out Stephen A. Smith After Jets Rant

The New York Jets were the topic of conversation on ESPN on Wednesday.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who is widely expected to be the No. 2 quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft class, hasn't announced whether he will be going to the draft or staying in college. If he goes to the draft, he has been a popular guy mock-drafted to the Jets because they need a quarterback and he's the No. 2 option behind Fernando Mendoza.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith talked about Moore and specifically went on a rant against the Jets when saying Moore should stay in college on ESPN's "First Take."

The Jets star responded

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) warms up during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"No. 2, let me say this, and I'm damn near serious about this. I'd eat something to provoke myself to have food poisoning, where I'm like garbage, before playing for the Jets," Smith said. I'm telling you right now, whatever I could do to be alive and be okay in the end, but to ruin their thoughts of ever wanting me on their roster, I would do. And I'd go back to college before I play for the Jets. They are a football atrocity. They are awful. I mean, straight garbage...

"They are horrible. Horrible, okay. They are the place to go if you want to sink. If you want to dissipate. If you want to just rot away. They are horrible. If I was a parent, my child wouldn't even go to the draft. I'm not playing."

Unsurprisingly, Smith's rant went a bit viral on social media Jets receiver Garrett Wilson responded.

"Damn, (you) gotta be a real sell out (and) above all a square to be on ESPN nowadays. Used to love that show," Wilson wrote.

Damn, u gotta be a real sell out n above all a square to be on ESPN nowadays. Used to love that show — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) January 7, 2026

It was a tough season for the Jets, but when you have pieces like Wilson who clearly want to be a part of what they are building, that should show you that there is some hope in the building. Wilson inked a long-term extension before the 2025 season and has spoken glowingly about the franchise and has been clear since last offseason that this is where he wants to be.

Publicly defending the team certainly is a good look for him as well. He's the building block for the franchise.

More NFL: One Jets Player Who Should Be One-And-Done