What Aaron Glenn Said About Justin Fields After Unorthodox Jets Win
It wasn't a pretty game for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but a win is a win.
New York took down the Browns, 27-20, thanks in large part to the play of the special teams. The Jets had two return touchdowns in the win, but they got assistance from all over the place. Justin Fields didn't have a big game with just 54 passing yards, but he did throw a touchdown to Breece Hall when the team needed it the most. Hall was good overall throughout the game. The Jets' defense stepped up against the Browns, even with Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams no longer with the team.
It's easy to look at the box score and make snap judgements, but the Jets had enough to come out on top against a difficult defense, but Jets head coach Aaron Glenn came to Fields', and the offense in general's defense on Monday.
The Jets coach defended Justin Fields
"You know what, collectively, as an offense, I think we did some good things," Glenn said. "The thing is, when you get two returns like that on the special teams, the offense doesn't have a good amount of plays. Especially in the passing game. We threw 11 passes. I think he was 6-for-11. Obviously, we have some things we need to clean up, but, also there are some good things he did there. I know he threw one pick. I will tell you this. I was happy that he tried to force the ball and get the ball downfield in that situation. I thought Cleveland did a Hell of a job in coverage."
He also shut down any questions about the quarterback position before they could begin.
"Please don't ask me anything about the quarterbacks," Glenn said. "You know I'm not going to tell you and I don't want to waste my time when it comes to that, when it comes to who's starting."
That's also completely fair. Glenn has been asked over and over to publicly name a starter, but hasn't done so in a few weeks. Last week he said the team knew who the starter was and then stuck with Fields. No need to ask at this point. Fields is the guy until they publicly say otherwise.
