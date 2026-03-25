Geno Smith’s Jets Comeback Could Be a Home Run

The New York Jets entered the offseason knowing that they needed to add to the quarterback room.

Things didn't go as planned in New York after replacing Aaron Rodgers with young dual-threat signal-caller Justin Fields. He lasted just nine games as the Jets' starter and both Tyrod Taylor and Brady Cook made starts in the aftermath. It didn't matter who was under center in 2025, though. The room as a whole struggled. New York quarterbacks combined to throw for 2,378 passing yards in 17 games in 2025. That's 139.88 passing yards per game. Not good. The Jets combined to throw for 15 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. While Fields got a lot of heat, 12 of the 13 interceptions were between Taylor and Cook.

New York opted to move on from Fields this offseason and reunited with veteran quarterback Geno Smith for the first time since 2016. The move was good for New York. The Jets acquired Smith and a seventh-round pick for just a sixth-round pick. Plus, New York has to pay him just over $3 million; the Las Vegas Raiders are footing the vast majority of the bill. Some have questioned the deal, though, seeing how Smith is coming off a season with a league-leading 17 interceptions. But NFL.com analyst Brian Baldinger gave Jets fans reasons to have hope while joining team reporter Eric Allen on "The Official Jets Podcast."

The Jets made a good move

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I was out there a couple of times, he was the leader," Baldinger said to Allen. "You know, he played really well last year [67.4 percent completion percentage, 3,025 passing yards, 19 TDs and 17 INTs]. I don't know if any quarterback could have been successful. The offensive line fell apart. Lost their left tackle, lost their left guard. They were a disaster. Lost all-world tight end Brock Bowers early in the year.

"They tried to build the offense around a rookie running back, but Ashton Jeanty didn't have many good games. It was just, it was just tough, really tough. I went back and forth with him on Twitter, over a couple things, and there were games where he did his best just to finish the game, but he was just getting destroyed up front. Guys were blistered, missing assignments. Guys were coming free at him. He showed some toughness. ... It's low risk, it's high reward. It can be high reward."

A lot of the chatter around Smith has been about the interceptions and the Raiders' struggling overall in 2025. But this context from Baldinger is important. The Raiders lost several important pieces throughout the season, including Brock Bowers at times. One thing that should give Jets fans hope is Smith's Week 1 performance against the New England Patriots. That game, when the Raiders were healthier, Smith threw for 362 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The talent is still there and the Jets' floor has been improved with the move.