Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Reveals What Makes Him a 'Different Breed' After Jets Trade
Ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, the New York Jets pulled off a surprise trade with the Tennessee Titans, as they received cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Brownlee, who was a starter at cornerback for the Titans in their first two games before missing Week 3 with an ankle injury, wasn't expected to be on the trade market because of his role with the Titans. Now, he finds himself joining a deep Jets secondary that has had some struggles to begin the season.
A former fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Brownlee quickly established himself as a key piece of Tennessee's secondary before getting traded. And according to man himself, Brownlee believes there's one trait that makes him a "different breed" than other cornerbacks in the league.
Jarvis Brownlee Jr. highlights his tackling abilities after Jets trade
"I take a lot of pride in that," Brownlee said in regard to being known for his strong tackling. "Usually they always say that there's not a lot of corners in the NFL that loves to hit or likes contact. Me, I'm a different breed."
Cornerbacks typically aren't known for being strong tacklers, but Brownlee is an exception. After racking up 75 tackles in 17 games as a rookie last year, Brownlee already has 17 tackles in just two games this season, and that number will surely increase once he returns to the field.
Where Brownlee fits into New York's plans moving forward remains to be seen, as he still has to recover from his aforementioned ankle injury. Sauce Gardner, Brandon Stephens, and Michael Carter II are the team's starters for the time being, but with Stephens struggling mightily in the early going, he could lose some snaps to Brownlee.
The Jets have a great shot to win their first game of the 2025 campaign in Week 4, as they will face off against the Dolphins, who also have yet to earn a win this season. New York will be playing on primetime for the first time this season, as this Monday Night Football matchup is scheduled to get underway at 7:15 p.m. ET.
