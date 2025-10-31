Jets Country

Jermaine Johnson At Center Of Blockbuster Jets-Cowboys Trade Idea

The Jets and Cowboys could look to swing a trade in the coming days...

Oct 12, 2025; Tottenham, United Kingdom; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) is pressured by New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson II (11) during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
/ Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New York Jets came into the season with some decent expectations after cutting ties with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Jets opted to replace Rodgers with the much younger Justin Fields.

But Fields has struggled this season, and the Jets are 1-7 because of it. Given the fact that they're one of the worst teams in the league, the Jets seem likely to be trade deadline sellers in the coming days with a lot of their top players garnering some attention on the trade block.

Breece Hall is the most popular name on the trade block for the Jets, but it seems like he's likely to stay in New York. Will McDonald IV and Jermaine Johnson have reportedly garnered some interest, too. The Jets seemingly don't want to trade McDonald, but they're more willing to move Johnson if the price is right.

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report recently suggested the Dallas Cowboys could look to swing a trade for Johnson in the coming weeks. The Cowboys opted to trade Micah Parsons before the season, and they could use a new star pass rusher on the edge.

Jermaine Johnson could fit with Cowboys as Micah Parsons replacement

Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) celebrates a defensive stop in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"There's a Micah Parsons-sized hole impacting the Cowboys defense," Gagnon wrote. "Johnson isn't Trey Hendrickson, but he's younger and under contract in 2026. I think that jibes better with the Cowboys, who need a longer-term solution here."

Johnson is one of the key players on the Jets' defense. He has the ability to turn into a franchise cornerstone if he can stay healthy. But health has been his kryptonite over the last year or two. Still, when healthy, he's a star.

But the Cowboys could benefit from adding him to their defense. He would cost a second-round pick and potentially more, but it's a deal the Cowboys would need to be willing to make if they're serious about winning right now. Johnson has a another year on his contract, which makes him more valuable than a rental, but that's another reason the Jets should hold onto him.

It would be shocking to see the Jets move on from Johnson this year, but the Cowboys can certainly make an intriguing offer.

