Jermaine Johnson Shuts Down Jets Trade Rumors With One GIF
The New York Jets are one of the most talked-about teams in football right now, and not in a good way.
First and foremost, the Jets are facing a starting quarterback question and they haven't announced who will be under center in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals. On top of that, with the Jets looking at an 0-7 record, rumors have swirled about who could be on the move ahead of the November 4th trade deadline.
Jermaine Johnson II is someone who has had their name out there. For example, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen had Johnson on their list of 25 players who could be traded this fall at No. 10. NFL insider Jordan Schultz also reported that teams are keeping an eye on Johnson, among other members of the Jets. Despite all of the noise, Johnson took to social media on Wednesday and seemingly shut it down with a popular GIF from the movie," The Wolf of Wall Street," that said: "I'm not leavin.'"
That's pretty cut and dry. He didn't specifically say: "I'm not being traded." But, the timing of the post with all of the rumors circulating at least makes it seem like he's saying he will not be leaving New York. Nothing if guaranteed until the trade deadline passes on November 4th, though. Johnson is under contract for the 2026 season as the fifth-year option on his rookie deal was already picked up. He doesn't have a no-trade clause in his contract, though. If a team were to come around and blow the Jets away with an offer, something could obviously come together.
For now, at least, this post should give Jets fans a bit of solace. Johnson is a former All-Pro and is just 26 years old. When he's healthy, he can be a game-breaker for this Jets defense. He's played in four games this season and has one sack, 16 tackles, and two quarterback hits. Johnson is young enough that he could be a piece for this team for the long haul. Keep an eye on him as the trade deadline inches closer, but this is a positive sign for Jets fans at a time when they need it.
