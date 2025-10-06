Jets' $18 Million Star LB At Center Of Popular Trade Speculation
Through five weeks, the New York Jets are the worst team in football. They're the only winless team in the league and there's a lot of flack coming back on first year head coach Aaron Glenn.
At this point, the season seems like it's a lost cause. The Jets will likely look to rebuild their roster going forward, which could mean a few big trade deadline deals before the season ends. There are a few players on the roster who would be much better playing somewhere else this year.
FanSided's Chris Landers recently suggested the Jets could trade linebacker Quincy Williams in the coming weeks to help fix the issues within the organization before it gets even worse in years to come.
Quincy Williams heating up as a potential Jets trade chip
"This one stings a bit. Williams became a fan favorite in New York from pretty much the moment that former GM Joe Douglas snatched him off of waivers back in 2021, posting 100+ tackles in each of the last four seasons," Landers wrote. "That production earned him a three-year, $18 million contract extension ahead of the 2023 campaign, one that he outplayed pretty quickly.
"Unfortunately for the Jets, that extension is set to expire at the end of the year, and it might be best for the future if the team gets something in return for him ahead of the trade deadline rather than losing him for nothing in the offseason. Williams has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, but he's expected to return ahead of next month's deadline. And make no mistake: When he's right, he remains one of the better off-ball linebackers in the sport."
Williams is one of the better off ball linebackers in football, but he doesn't have a future in New York unless the Jets are going to be willing to give him a huge deal at the end of the season.
Instead of hoping for Williams to return, the Jets could trade him for a solid return of draft capital right now. There's bound to be multiple teams willing to part ways with important draft picks for a shot to land Williams.
The Jets need to make this decision in the near future, as the longer they wait, the worse off the trade would be.
