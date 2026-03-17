Jets $22 Million Signing Already Looks Like the Right Move



The New York Jets came into the offseason with holes all over their roster and no clear direction. They were seemingly at the bottom of the league and didn't show any hope of getting out of there. But the Jets had as much cap space as almost any team in football. They also have two first round picks and two second round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Not to mention they also have three first round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

As a result, the Jets were able to win free agency in a huge way. They completely revamped their defense by adding players like Demario Davis, Joseph Ossai, and Nahshon Wright. The front office opted to rebuild the defense from the ground up and it appears as though they made the right decision. They still have time and assets to improve the roster in the NFL draft, too.

PFF's Gordon McGuinness recently shared some high praise for the Jets addition of Davis, though his two-year, $22 million deal was larger than PFF's projected one-year, $8 million deal. Still, McGuinness called this a good deal and suggested it made the Jets better.

Adding Demario Davis changes the entire Jets defense

Ryan Griffin, of the New York Jets gets tackled by Demario Davis, of the New Orleans Saints. Sunday, December 12, 2021 Jets Host Saints | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Despite his age, Davis has continued to play at a really high level for the Saints and now returns to the Jets to potentially finish out his career," McGuinness wrote. "2016 was the last time Davis earned a PFF overall grade below 70.0, and his 88.9 PFF run-defense grade in 2025 ranked sixth best among linebackers."

Davis is a defensive anchor. He might be near the end of his career, but 2025 was one of his most productive seasons in a long time. He's still a major contributor, especially against the run, though he's slowing down a bit.

The veteran linebacker is one of the more consistent players at the position in the entire league. He's also the kind of player who can lead the entire defense. He's been there and seen it all at the NFL level. The Jets needed to find a guy who could lead Aaron Glenn's defense from the middle of it and Davis is the perfect guy for the job.