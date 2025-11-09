Jets' 3rd Quinnen Williams Suitor Revealed And Will Surprise
The New York Jets traded Quinnen Williams away to the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2025 National Football League trade deadline, but it's clear that there was other interest in him around the league.
It was shared shortly after the deadline that the Jacksonville Jaguars had interest in Williams as well and made a "strong push" for him. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that there were three teams that made "real offers" for Williams.
"The Jets had three teams with real offers in on Quinnen Williams, with the Cowboys and Jaguars being the final two," Rapoport said. "Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has shown he's willing to swing big, but once Dallas agreed to send the better of their two first-round picks (instead of just the Packers first-rounder in 2027), that sealed it and Williams headed to Dallas."
But, who was the third team? NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Buffalo Bills "tried to acquire" Williams.
"The Bills were the high bidder for Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle and also tried to acquire then-Jets DL Quinnen Williams before Tuesday’s trade deadline, per sources," Pelissero said. "In both cases, their AFC East rivals ultimately gave Buffalo no help in its push for a 6th straight division title."
The Jets made the right call
At the end of the day, it doesn't necessarily matter who targeted Williams. New York traded him to the Cowboys for a massive return and now it is in the past.
It's interesting to hear that a team in the AFC East wanted to get a deal done. Imagine if the Jets had considered it and gotten a deal done? That would've been a tough sell regardless of what the return would've been.
New York obviously didn't trade Williams to the Bills and the fact that that they were in the division sounds like a reason why.
The new-look Jets will take the field for the first time on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns without Williams, Sauce Gardner, and Michael Carter II. It's unfortunate to see any star traded away, but New York arguably did get good returns for each of the three. Sending Williams to the NFC was the right call.
