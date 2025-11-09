Jets Get Significant Garrett Wilson Update For Week 10
The New York Jets are just a few hours away from taking on the Cleveland Browns.
New York has momentum after winning its first game of the season the last time it took the field in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Jets will look different on Sunday, though. Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, and Michael Carter II are no longer with the team.
On the bright side, Garrett Wilson is expected to return after missing the team’s last two games due to a knee injury, as confirmed by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Jets WR Garrett Wilson, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a knee injury that sidelined him the past two games, is expected to play vs. the Browns, per source," Schefter said.
The Jets are getting their top playmaker back
Even with the trade deadline passing and the Jets clearly turning their attention to the future, getting Wilson back on the field will help the team right now. Even after missing the last two games, Wilson is still leading the Jets in targets (56), catches (36), receiving yards (395), and receiving touchdowns (four).
Cleveland has one of the better defenses in the National Football League. The Browns have allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards in the league so far this season and also the seventh-fewest rushing yards in the league.
Getting Wilson back into the fold will give the Jets' offense a needed boost for this matchup. Plus, the continuity at quarterback with Justin Fields remaining as the team's starter arguably is the right call as well.
It was a long week for New York. Any time you see players of Gardner and Williams' caliber go, it's tough. But, there is real football to be played on Sunday and on the bright side, Wilson is returning. Plus, the Jets have two young receivers in John Metchie III and Adonai Mitchell, who will be interesting to watch if New York integrates them into the offense right away.
Wilson's back and that should help the fans forget about the trades for a few hours.
More NFL: Jets Aren't Making Significant Change With Aaron Glenn