Jets Country

Cowboys Aren't Only Team That Called Jets About Quinnen Williams

The New York Jets ended up sending Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) celebrates a defensive stop during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) celebrates a defensive stop during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets traded Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys, but it sounds like they weren’t the only team that was interested.

Williams is a star. He's a three-time Pro Bowler and is just 27 years old. Plus, he's under contract for the 2026 and 2027 seasons as well. It took a massive offer to get Williams and the Dallas Cowboys provided it. But, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars were another team interested in Williams and made a "strong push" to get a deal done.

"Sources: The Jaguars were active in exploring a trade for Jets DT Quinnen Williams before he was dealt to Dallas," Schultz wrote. "New York ultimately made the deal with the Cowboys, but Jacksonville made a 'strong push' and it wasn’t for a lack of trying."

The Jets got a massive return from Dallas

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (95) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium, Oct 19, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. / Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacksonville's offer hasn't been reported at this time, but Dallas' offer was massive. The Jets got a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and former first-round pick Mazi Smith in exchange for Williams. In the final few days leading up to the trade deadline, it was shared that it would take a massive offer for the Jets to even consider moving Williams. Clearly, the Cowboys obliged.

One thing that is the truth every year, is that it's almost as interesting to hear about the deals that didn't get done, as it is to hear about the trades that did occur. It's unknown what the Jaguars would've offered, but in this case it doesn't really matter.

The Cowboys clearly were desperate to land a high-end guy who can get after the quarterback after trading Micah Parsons away. Plus, Dallas has one of the worst defenses in general this season. With Jerry Jones leading the way with a surplus of draft picks and a real need to add, the Cowboys stepped up with an offer New York couldn't refuse.

It's unfortunate to see a guy like Williams go. But, in the aftermath of the deal, it has been reported that Williams quietly requested a trade on three separate occasions, per SNY's Connor Hughes. The fact that the Jets were able to keep that under wraps, and in the process not bring down his trade value and still get a massive return, is a win.

More NFL: Jets Star Breece Hall Isn't Closing Door On Future In NY

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News