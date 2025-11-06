Cowboys Aren't Only Team That Called Jets About Quinnen Williams
The New York Jets traded Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys, but it sounds like they weren’t the only team that was interested.
Williams is a star. He's a three-time Pro Bowler and is just 27 years old. Plus, he's under contract for the 2026 and 2027 seasons as well. It took a massive offer to get Williams and the Dallas Cowboys provided it. But, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars were another team interested in Williams and made a "strong push" to get a deal done.
"Sources: The Jaguars were active in exploring a trade for Jets DT Quinnen Williams before he was dealt to Dallas," Schultz wrote. "New York ultimately made the deal with the Cowboys, but Jacksonville made a 'strong push' and it wasn’t for a lack of trying."
The Jets got a massive return from Dallas
Jacksonville's offer hasn't been reported at this time, but Dallas' offer was massive. The Jets got a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and former first-round pick Mazi Smith in exchange for Williams. In the final few days leading up to the trade deadline, it was shared that it would take a massive offer for the Jets to even consider moving Williams. Clearly, the Cowboys obliged.
One thing that is the truth every year, is that it's almost as interesting to hear about the deals that didn't get done, as it is to hear about the trades that did occur. It's unknown what the Jaguars would've offered, but in this case it doesn't really matter.
The Cowboys clearly were desperate to land a high-end guy who can get after the quarterback after trading Micah Parsons away. Plus, Dallas has one of the worst defenses in general this season. With Jerry Jones leading the way with a surplus of draft picks and a real need to add, the Cowboys stepped up with an offer New York couldn't refuse.
It's unfortunate to see a guy like Williams go. But, in the aftermath of the deal, it has been reported that Williams quietly requested a trade on three separate occasions, per SNY's Connor Hughes. The fact that the Jets were able to keep that under wraps, and in the process not bring down his trade value and still get a massive return, is a win.
