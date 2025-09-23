Jets' $9 Million Star Getting Trade Buzz After 0-3 Start
The New York Jets came into the season hopeful for a solid year. But after a crushing loss in Week 1, the Jets are seemingly falling apart. The Buffalo Bills destroyed New York in Week 2, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stole a victory from the Jets in Week 3.
With Justin Fields on the sidelines with a concussion, the Jets' season doesn't look too bright anymore. Because of this, they could make a few drastic moves in the near future.
Bailey Bassett of ClutchPoints recently listed running back Breece Hall as the Jets' top early trade candidate this season, and the idea makes plenty of sense.
Breece Hall gaining steam as potential trade chip for Jets
"Reports have suggested that the New York Jets don’t view Breece Hall as their long-term running back," Bassett wrote. "The team believes in Braelon Allen, and it could result in New York trading Hall. After all, they wouldn’t want to lose him for nothing at season’s end when he becomes a free agent.The Jets will likely be sellers and not buyers this year. They aren’t expected to be very good, and Hall holds tons of trade value because he is still just 24 years old and one of the league’s premier pass-catching backs."
Hall has been mixed in trade rumors for months now, but this could be as good of a time as any to trade him.
Any hopes of an underdog playoff push have seemingly been crushed. With Hall sitting on an expiring contract and considered unlikely to re-sign, the Jets could move him before the trade deadline.
This would free up Isaiah Davis and Braelon Allen to get more playing time, as both young backs have shown increasing amounts of talent over the last year.
Hall would likely receive plenty of attention if he were thrown on the trade block. Teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys could use another running back.
Either way, the idea makes sense for the Jets, which is all that matters. They could likely land a third-round pick or a pair of picks in exchange for the rest of his contract worth of services.
