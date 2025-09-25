Jets Country

Jets' $9 Million Trade Rumors Heating Up After Crushing Injuries

The Jets could trade their star running back after a few key injuries around the league...

Zach Pressnell

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) dives for another few yards, Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) dives for another few yards, Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets had some decently high expectations coming into the year, but after three weeks, they've fallen flat. The Jets are 0-3 with losses against three good teams. In Week 1, they let the victory slip away after some costly pentalties and a game-changing fumble. In Week 3, they had the lead with a minute remaining, but lost on a game-winning field goal.

Going forward, the Jets may begin to make some moves. Given the current state of the organization, the Jets could be sellers at the trade deadline. In fact, the Jets could be rather aggressive sellers, as they have multiple talented players to throw on the trade block.

Bailey Bassett of ClutchPoints recently suggested running back Breece Hall would be the Jets' top trade candidate this year. Hall's name has been connected to trade rumors for months, but nothing has come to fruition.

Breece Hall emerging as a top trade chip in the NFL

New York Jets running back Breece Hal
Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"Reports have suggested that the New York Jets don’t view Breece Hall as their long-term running back. The team believes in Braelon Allen, and it could result in New York trading Hall. After all, they wouldn’t want to lose him for nothing at season’s end when he becomes a free agent," Bassett wrote. "The Jets will likely be sellers and not buyers this year. They aren’t expected to be very good, and Hall holds tons of trade value because he is still just 24 years old and one of the league’s premier pass-catching backs."

Trading Hall makes perfect sense for the Jets.

New York doesn't seem likely to re-sign Hall on a new contract because of the talent in the running back room. The front office seems perfectly content with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis as their tandem backs. With Hall's contract expiring at the end of the year, the Jets will likely let him walk in free agency anyway.

New York would have no shortage of suitors if it began shopping him, too. He was solid in Week 1 but fell off a bit the last two weeks. Either way, he's young and talented.

Pair that with the running back injuries around the league and this idea seems like a layup.

More NFL: Jets Struck Gold; Drafted Potential Brandon Stephens Replacement

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News