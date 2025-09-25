Jets' $9 Million Trade Rumors Heating Up After Crushing Injuries
The New York Jets had some decently high expectations coming into the year, but after three weeks, they've fallen flat. The Jets are 0-3 with losses against three good teams. In Week 1, they let the victory slip away after some costly pentalties and a game-changing fumble. In Week 3, they had the lead with a minute remaining, but lost on a game-winning field goal.
Going forward, the Jets may begin to make some moves. Given the current state of the organization, the Jets could be sellers at the trade deadline. In fact, the Jets could be rather aggressive sellers, as they have multiple talented players to throw on the trade block.
Bailey Bassett of ClutchPoints recently suggested running back Breece Hall would be the Jets' top trade candidate this year. Hall's name has been connected to trade rumors for months, but nothing has come to fruition.
Breece Hall emerging as a top trade chip in the NFL
"Reports have suggested that the New York Jets don’t view Breece Hall as their long-term running back. The team believes in Braelon Allen, and it could result in New York trading Hall. After all, they wouldn’t want to lose him for nothing at season’s end when he becomes a free agent," Bassett wrote. "The Jets will likely be sellers and not buyers this year. They aren’t expected to be very good, and Hall holds tons of trade value because he is still just 24 years old and one of the league’s premier pass-catching backs."
Trading Hall makes perfect sense for the Jets.
New York doesn't seem likely to re-sign Hall on a new contract because of the talent in the running back room. The front office seems perfectly content with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis as their tandem backs. With Hall's contract expiring at the end of the year, the Jets will likely let him walk in free agency anyway.
New York would have no shortage of suitors if it began shopping him, too. He was solid in Week 1 but fell off a bit the last two weeks. Either way, he's young and talented.
Pair that with the running back injuries around the league and this idea seems like a layup.
