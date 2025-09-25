Jets Struck Gold; Drafted Potential Brandon Stephens Replacement
The New York Jets haven't gotten off to the best start this season. In Week 1, they let a game slip out of their hands, falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers late in the contest. In Week 2, they were crushed by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. In Week 3, the Jets lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a game-winning field goal.
It's not the ideal start to the season for Aaron Glenn and the team, but there are a few bright spots. In fact, New York has a lot of talented young players who could be staples on their roster for years to come.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently shared some high praise for rookie cornerback Azareye'h Thomas. Fried called Thomas one of the biggest winners from Week 3's loss to the Buccaneers, despite only playing a handful of drives.
Azareye'h Thomas could be Jets' future cornerback replacement
"Azareye'h Thomas played just 10 defensive snaps in Week 3, mostly filling in for Sauce Gardner, who missed a couple of series with a head injury before returning late in the game, but he made the most of his playing time," Fried wrote. "Thomas was targeted twice in coverage and didn’t allow a single catch. His 75.9 overall PFF grade ranked third on the team, while his 76.4 coverage grade was the best by any Jets defensive back not named Sauce Gardner this season.
"If Brandon Stephens' struggles continue (he was actually pretty good in this game), the cries from the fanbase to play Thomas will only grow louder. This was an impressive first impression from the Jets' rookie cornerback."
Cornerback Brandon Stephens has struggled mightily this year. Slot corner Michael Carter II has struggled, too. If these two continue to struggle throughout the year, the Jets could turn to Thomas as a fresh face in the lineup.
It would be shocking to see Stephens benched so early in his new contract, but the Jets are in the business of winning games. If Thomas continues to improve and impress, he could earn himself more snaps on defense.
If Week 3 was any sort of indication of how talented the young cornerback is, there's likely going to be more playing time in his future.
