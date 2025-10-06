Jets Country

Jets' Aaron Glenn Provides 4 Key Injury Updates Before Week 6 In London

The Jets recently received a few key injury updates before Week 6...

The New York Jets are currently the worst team in the NFL. After five weeks, the Jets are the only team that hasn't secured their first win of the season, sitting at 0-5 as they head into a Week 6 matchup with the surging Denver Broncos.

Week 6 is going to be one of the more intriguing matchups for the Jets, too. It's going to see the Jets take a trip across the Atlantic Ocean and head to London to matchup with the Broncos at 9:30 A.M. EST on Sunday.

But before they could take off for this trip early in the week, head coach Aaron Glenn provided the media with a few injury updates on some key Jets players.

Jets get four key injury updates ahead of Broncos game in London

New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnso
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) takes the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Jets have an issue at linebacker, specifically with their depth, and it might have taken another hit. Kiko Mauigoa had been playing a bit more in recent weeks, but Glenn announced that he had a sprained foot. The depth issue at linebacker will be even worse if Mauigoa isn't good to play in Week 6.

Glenn also announced that Jermaine Johnson and Kene Nwangwu would travel with the team to London, but their status is still unclear for the game. Both players are key starters, with Johnson being a starter on defense and Nwangwu being the main return man. As mentioned before, the Jets have a tough depth issue at linebacker with Johnson out. They've had some issues with fumbles and mental mistakes in the return game with Nwangwu missing.

The final injury update Glenn provided pertained with cornerback Michael Carter II. He revealed Carter was still in the concussion protocol and that he wouldn't travel to London until he's cleared from the concussion.

These injuries further handicap a Jets defense that's already struggled a lot this year. Missing Johnson and Carter, two key starters, put the Jets in a bad spot going forward. There's a chance all four of these players are cleared by Sunday, which would put the Jets in a much better position going forward.

