Jets Deadline Buzz Centers Around 2 Star Trade Candidates
The New York Jets are at the bottom of the league after six weeks. Entering Week 7, the Jets are the only winless team left in football, but they look to turn the season around against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
But the Jets' season is already seemingly over. After a 0-6 to the season, the Jets have seemingly turned into trade deadline sellers. They have a lot of different potential trade candidates on their roster. There's a chance they look to blow it up and lean heavily into a rebuild going forward.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini recently reported that the Jets were receiving calls for potential trades involving star running back Breece Hall and star edge rusher Jermaine Johnson. Russini also reported the Jets were looking to add a kick returner.
Jermaine Johnson, Breece Hall at center of Jets' trade deadline buzz
"The Jets are already getting calls on linebacker Jermaine Johnson and running back Breece Hall," Russini wrote. "They are making calls looking for a kick returner. "
The Jets' return man woes aren't new to the team. They've had issues with this position all season and they could use an upgrade at returner.
As for Hall and Johnson, the Jets could look to trade one or both this season, but the returns would need to be right.
Hall makes a lot of sense as a trade candidate this season if the Jets don't plan on extending his contract at the end of the season. Hall should be able to land the Jets a late third round pick or a fourth-round pick in a potential deal. There's a chance the Jets could look to re-sign him, which would take him off the board in a potential deal.
Johnson would be the big chip to move. He has the potential to be a franchise cornerstone on defense, if he can stay healthy. Johnson has been dominant in the NFL career whenever he's on the field. The Jets could keep him and build around him, which seems to be what the fans want them to do. But if there's a team willing to give up a first round pick, Johnson could be moved this season.
Either way, there are teams interested in both stars.
More NFL: Blockbuster Jets Trade Buzz Makes No Sense For New York