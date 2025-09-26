Jets All But Confirm Justin Fields’ Week 4 Status
The New York Jets gave a very positive update on Thursday.
New York is preparing to take on the Miami Dolphins on Monday and in response, the team shared its first Injury Report of the week on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn shared that Justin Fields would practice on Thursday but was still in the concussion protocol while also saying he would start if healthy.
"He still has to go through the whole protocol before he's totally cleared, but I like where he's at," Glenn said as transcribed by ESPN's Rich Cimini. "...If he's cleared, he's the starter."
Later on in the afternoon, the Jets shared their injury report and Fields was a full participant.
The New York Jets got some good news
Fields hasn’t fully cleared the concussion protocol. But, the fact that he practiced fully on Thursday is a sign that he’s near the end of the protocol. The NFL’s concussion protocol has five steps. Practicing fully would qualify for step No. 5: "Full Football Activity/Clearance"
"Upon clearance by the Club physician for full football activity involving contact, the player must be examined by the Independent Neurological Consultant (INC) assigned to this Club," per league rules. "If the INC concurs with the Club physician that the player's concussion has resolved, he may participate in the Club's next practice or game."
This is speculation because the Jets didn't officially say which step of the program is in, but it's a safe bet to think that, though, because of the Injury Report. Quarterbacks aren't getting hit in practice, but being listed as a full participant means that there weren't any restrictions on him in the practice. It wouldn't be shocking to see Fields get evaluated on Friday after a full practice on Thursday and then see if the team officially makes an announcement for Monday.
All in all, this is a great sign and it's a safe bet that barring some sort of setback, that Fields will be back under center against the Miami Dolphins.
